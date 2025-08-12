Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.81% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $61,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,493,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 763,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,439,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

