Deutsche Bank AG Sells 124,570 Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,570 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Ameren worth $67,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 29.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:AEE opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

