Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 634.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,859,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

