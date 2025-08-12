UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) CEO Samuel A. Landy Sells 45,700 Shares

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 45,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $749,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,101,283 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,041.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.4%

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). UMH Properties had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush upgraded UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in UMH Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 19,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UMH Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in UMH Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in UMH Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

