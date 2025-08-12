Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CFO Jarrod Langhans Sells 5,000 Shares

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,237.86. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.0% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 14.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

