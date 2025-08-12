Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Insider Bruce Ledesma Sells 6,980 Shares of Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Ledesma sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $392,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,229.60. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bruce Ledesma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 29th, Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of Nextracker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $4,655,183.31.
- On Friday, May 23rd, Bruce Ledesma sold 3,017 shares of Nextracker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $168,801.15.
- On Friday, May 16th, Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of Nextracker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,651,847.01.
NASDAQ NXT opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.
NXT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.37.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
