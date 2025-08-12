Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, with a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,869,625. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.1%

FCNCA stock opened at $1,848.93 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,968.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,918.01.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.17.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

