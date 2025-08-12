Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Lee B. Mcchesney Acquires 5,409 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CHD opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Church & Dwight by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,357 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1,201.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

