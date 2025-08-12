Analysts Set Expectations for Gold Royalty FY2026 Earnings

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Gold Royalty in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Monday.

Shares of GROY opened at $3.10 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $528.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $43,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

