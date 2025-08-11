Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Cut by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $283.54 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.05 and a 200-day moving average of $268.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

