Outdoor Stocks To Follow Today – August 8th

Walmart, CRH, Affirm, Lowe’s Companies, and Under Armour are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or sell gear, apparel and services for outdoor recreation—things like camping equipment, hiking boots, fishing tackle and related apparel. Their performance often correlates with seasonal demand, consumer spending on leisure activities and broader economic trends in tourism and recreation. Investors use outdoor-stock portfolios to gain targeted exposure to the growing market for experiential and adventure-oriented pursuits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,327,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,056,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $830.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE CRH traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. CRH has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,626,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,987. Affirm has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.12. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Under Armour (UAA)

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 41,997,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAA

Featured Stories