Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 231.3% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $761.00 target price (up previously from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of REGN opened at $563.00 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $536.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

