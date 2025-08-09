Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after buying an additional 508,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,132,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,837,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,176,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,080,000 after buying an additional 2,057,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,059,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,110,000 after buying an additional 209,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $256.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

