Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 950.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,067.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,235,000 after buying an additional 14,509,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,500,000 after buying an additional 13,365,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,161,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.6%

Lam Research stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

