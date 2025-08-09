Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,288,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,487 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $64.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.92%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

