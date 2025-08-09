WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $175,110,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after buying an additional 755,155 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $81,482,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,375,000 after buying an additional 544,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,316 shares of company stock worth $3,780,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.98. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $121.98 and a 12 month high of $164.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

