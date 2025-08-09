Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $817,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Starbucks by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,552,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,596,000 after buying an additional 3,124,533 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

