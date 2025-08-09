LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,294 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $282.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.67. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.77 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

