Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Fair Isaac worth $126,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,398,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,891,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,048,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,032 shares of company stock valued at $35,172,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,163.14.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.1%

FICO opened at $1,319.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,658.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,792.59. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,313.69 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

