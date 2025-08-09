First Western Trust Bank Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after buying an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,897,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,503,000 after acquiring an additional 835,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Chevron stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average of $148.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

