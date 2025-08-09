AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,491 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $341.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

