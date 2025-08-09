Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860,306 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,943,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,683,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,201,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,615 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $828.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.