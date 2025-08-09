Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) CAO David Payne Sells 9,400 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,597,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,325.36. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BX stock opened at $168.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 721,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Blackstone by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 33,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

