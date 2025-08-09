Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.1%

Fastenal stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

