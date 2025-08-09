First Western Trust Bank Purchases 88 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after purchasing an additional 587,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VIG opened at $207.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $209.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

