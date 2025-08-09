The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CAO James P. Lang Sells 860 Shares

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $352.19 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.