Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of NXP Semiconductors worth $136,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,134,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,545,958,000 after acquiring an additional 87,820 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,519,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $858,902,000 after purchasing an additional 432,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,756 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,622,000 after purchasing an additional 357,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,671,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $555,248,000 after purchasing an additional 377,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,503,562 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $520,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,558 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.6%

NXPI opened at $207.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average of $206.70. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $259.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

