First Western Trust Bank Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies
In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Roper Technologies Price Performance
ROP opened at $534.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.
Roper Technologies Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
