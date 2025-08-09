NWK Group Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

NWK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 346,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 447,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 285,741 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

