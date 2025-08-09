National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,633,527 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,633,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Medtronic worth $117,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $168,146,000 after purchasing an additional 265,416 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 16,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 5,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.