Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,609 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $64,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $170.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.62 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

