Best Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 7th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Walt Disney, SoFi Technologies, Mastercard, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded financial institutions that provide services such as deposit‐taking, lending, payment processing, and wealth management. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain an ownership stake in a bank’s assets and earnings. The performance of bank stocks is influenced by factors like interest‐rate movements, credit quality of loan portfolios, and regulatory capital requirements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $568.03. 24,454,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,843,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $574.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $287.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,013,943. The stock has a market cap of $800.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.79 and a 200-day moving average of $262.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $301.29.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,408,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.17. 34,415,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,402,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

NYSE MA traded down $14.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $554.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,244. The company has a market capitalization of $505.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $564.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $451.03 and a 12 month high of $594.71.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $45.12. 14,740,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,633,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $334.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,204,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,459,418. The firm has a market cap of $250.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97.

