BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4942 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a 3.0% increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

BP has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. BP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 162.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $46.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BP by 5,751.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 204,058 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 333.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BP by 486.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,687 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in BP by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 163,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 57,719 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 940,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

