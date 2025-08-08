Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 210.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,610,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,565 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Murphy Oil by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,633,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,178,000 after buying an additional 825,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,234,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,871 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,986,000 after buying an additional 821,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 8,530.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,914 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. Mizuho cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

