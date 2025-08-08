MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations reduced its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,641 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations owned about 0.05% of MRC Global worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 1,576.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 19.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 67.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 419.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 655,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC opened at $14.01 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.60 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRC. Wall Street Zen upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

