AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 1,365 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $36,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $340,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $5,675,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 64,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $373.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.