HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733,854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 122,685 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 17.9% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.15% of HDFC Bank worth $248,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,855,000 after buying an additional 347,488 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 193,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,238,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after purchasing an additional 382,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,553,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,246,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.