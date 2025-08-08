Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894,245 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,953,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $182.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.61.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

