CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,258 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qifu Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $646.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

