Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Buys 4,214 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.55. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $168.44.
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
