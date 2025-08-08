Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Digital Realty Trust worth $114,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,734,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,131,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,339,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. New Street Research raised Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.68.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.84. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

