American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American International Group by 175.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after buying an additional 115,706 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American International Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

