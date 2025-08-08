Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 451.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,357 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,201.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock worth $3,545,300. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.82 and a 1 year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

