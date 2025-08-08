Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Research – August 7th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bit Origin, Bitfarms, and BTCS are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue or assets from the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. These firms may engage in activities such as mining digital currencies, operating trading platforms, developing blockchain infrastructure or custody solutions, or holding sizeable cryptocurrency reserves on their balance sheets. Investing in cryptocurrency stocks offers exposure to the digital-asset sector through traditional equity markets rather than buying cryptocurrencies directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,859,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,764,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $113.44. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.56. 7,010,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $33.17.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of NASDAQ BTOG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 121,186,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,508,762. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,771,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,758,691. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $710.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.50.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Shares of BTCS stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.17. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

