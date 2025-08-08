Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.30.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Melius initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

