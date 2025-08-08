CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of CrowdStrike worth $244,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $425.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of -615.94 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $229.72 and a one year high of $517.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.17.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

