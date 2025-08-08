AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 218,132 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 223.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,132 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.09% of Datadog worth $31,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $3,176,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,605.04. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $15,247,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,314,169.24. This trade represents a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,918 shares of company stock valued at $106,308,669 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 target price on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Datadog and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $136.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Datadog Trading Down 0.4%

Datadog stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.48, a PEG ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

