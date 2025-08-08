Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes $11.54 Million Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,540,000. ArcelorMittal makes up about 1.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $15.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 144.0%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 14.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

