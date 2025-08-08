Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after buying an additional 1,371,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after acquiring an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after acquiring an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

