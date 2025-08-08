Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 65,842 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 674,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,842 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $120,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $207.56 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,173 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

